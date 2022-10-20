UrduPoint.com

UNCTAD Warns Of Rising Prices, Food Insecurity Unless Grain Deal Extended In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 08:56 PM

The international community will face an even greater spike in commodity prices and food insecurity in developing countries if the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) is not extended next month, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Thursday

"With the BSGI ending in just over a month and its renewal uncertain, the price of some commodities, such as wheat and maize, is rising again. Without the Initiative, there is little hope for providing food security, especially for developing and least developed countries," UNCTAD said in a new report.

The initiative, the report said, helped to reopen Ukrainian ports for exports of grain.

"As of 17 October 2022, nearly 8 million tonnes of grain and foodstuff have left Ukrainian ports under the Initiative. And this figure keeps rising every day.

So far, from the total cargo shipped, maize and wheat account for more than 70 per cent of total exports," the report said.

In the short space of time that the initiative has been in operation, grain exports to developing and least developed countries have started to recover, but more needs to be done to match previous levels of exports, according to UNCTAD.

"For the time being, the Black Sea Grain Initiative may be our best hope," UNCTAD added.

The grain deal is due to expire on November 22 and it is uncertain whether it will be extended given that one of the signatories, Russia, has expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the accord. Moscow says sanctions continue hindering Russia's grain and fertilizer exports even though the deal is supposed to guarantee their free flow to global markets.

