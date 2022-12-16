UrduPoint.com

UNCTAD's Greenspan Soon To Hold Talks On Grain Deal With Russia - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 01:40 PM

UNCTAD's Greenspan Soon to Hold Talks on Grain Deal With Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday that he will soon hold a meeting with Rebecca Greenspan, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General, on the grain deal.

"The document signed in Istanbul on July 22, which is called the Memorandum of Understanding on Promoting the unimpeded exports of Russian food and Fertilizers to the World Markets. This is what we are discussing with the UNCTAD Secretary General, Rebecca Greenspan. These discussions and contacts are regular. In fact, we meet every month, and again we will hold talks in the form of a video conference in a few days," Vershinin said.

According to the diplomat, Moscow does not seek the lifting of sanctions but insists that the UN fulfills all its obligations under this memorandum.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Moscow Russia Istanbul July Market All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

14 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

14 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

14 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.