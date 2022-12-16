MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday that he will soon hold a meeting with Rebecca Greenspan, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General, on the grain deal.

"The document signed in Istanbul on July 22, which is called the Memorandum of Understanding on Promoting the unimpeded exports of Russian food and Fertilizers to the World Markets. This is what we are discussing with the UNCTAD Secretary General, Rebecca Greenspan. These discussions and contacts are regular. In fact, we meet every month, and again we will hold talks in the form of a video conference in a few days," Vershinin said.

According to the diplomat, Moscow does not seek the lifting of sanctions but insists that the UN fulfills all its obligations under this memorandum.