Undav Sends Stuttgart Into German Cup Final Four

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 09:00 AM

Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A 29th-minute goal from Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav was enough for a 1-0 home win over Augsburg on Tuesday, sending them through to the German Cup semi-finals.

"It wasn't our strongest game but at the end it was enough," Undav told Germany's ARD of the "dirty" win.

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness, who has turned the club's fortunes around since arriving in the middle of a relegation battle in April 2023, also praised his side's fight.

"With all the games we've played, it certainly wasn't a performance to savour, but the win was deserved."

Stuttgart, surprise runners-up in the Bundesliga last season a year after narrowly avoiding relegation, were sloppy early as underdogs Augsburg looked to reach the semis for just the second time.

The hosts began to warm into the game, with Angelo Stiller chipping the Augsburg defence and finding his Germany teammate Undav, which was denied by visiting 'keeper Nediljko Labrovic with 26 minutes gone.

Undav put the home side in front three minutes later when he played a clever one-two with former Augsburg striker Ermedin Demirovic, before blasting through Keven Schlotterbeck's legs and into goal.

Undav, who made his loan from Brighton and Hove Albion permanent in the summer, now has 10 goals in 24 games in all competitions.

Augsburg lacked class going forward and created few chances, outside of Mert Komur forcing Stuttgart goalie Alexander Nuebel into a desperation save with 71 minutes gone.

The victory came after three straight defeats in all competitions for Stuttgart, including Wednesday's 4-1 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain which ended their Champions League campaign at the group stage.

Three-time winners, Stuttgart last lifted the German Cup in 1997 and have not won a title since the 2006-07 Bundesliga.

On Wednesday, holders Bayer Leverkusen host bitter derby rivals Cologne.

The remaining quarter finals will be held late in February, with RB Leipzig -- who have won two of the past three German Cups -- host 2015 winners while six-time champions Werder Bremen travel to third-division Arminia Bielefeld.

