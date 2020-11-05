UrduPoint.com
Under 62,000 Ballots Outstanding In Battleground State Of Georgia - Secretary Of State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 09:04 PM

Less than 62,000 ballots remain to be counted in the battleground state of Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Less than 62,000 ballots remain to be counted in the battleground state of Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of 9:15 a.m. today there are approximately 61,367 ballots still outstanding," the statement said.

Raffensperger pointed out that Georgia has implemented a number of security measures to protect the integrity of the vote, including installing security cameras and providing access to observers.

More results are expected to be announced at a press conference later in the day.

The latest results show US President Donald Trump ahead of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 18,000 votes, or 0.4 percentage points, with 99 percent of the ballots counted.

Georgia carries 16 electoral votes and is considered one of swing states in the 2020 election despite its consistent record of voting for Republican candidates.

