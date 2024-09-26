Open Menu

Under-fire Bangladesh Ex-skipper Shakib Announces Retirement

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Kanpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Bangladesh ex-captain Shakib Al Hasan, facing prosecution for his relationship with the country's former leader, said Thursday he would soon retire from international cricket but hoped to play at least one more match back home first.

Shakib is facing murder charges along with dozens of other members of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina's party who have been accused of culpability in a deadly police crackdown on protesters.

The 37-year-old, who briefly served as a lawmaker under Hasina this year, has not returned to Bangladesh since the toppling of her government last month in a student-led revolution.

Shakib said that next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan would be his last international outing.

But he added that he wanted to return home for a slated two-Test series against South Africa, and had asked the Bangladesh Cricket board if he could come back.

"It's my desire, I have said this to BCB and the selectors," Shakib told reporters ahead of Friday's second Test against India in Kanpur.

