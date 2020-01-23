Under “OIC Reform Process”: Review of the Functions of the Permanent Representatives Committee

The Second meeting of the OIC Open-ended Governmental Expert Group in charge of the review of the rules governing the tasks, duties and modus operandi of the Permanent Representatives Committee (CPR) convened on 22 January 2020 for a two-day meeting at the OIC General Secretariat’s headquarters in Jeddah

This meeting is being held in implementation of ministerial resolution No.7/46 ORG issued by the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers which was held in Abu Dhabi in 2019 and which invited the experts to continue with the review of the rules and procedures of the Permanent Representatives Committee (CPR) and its modus operandi until a final formulation is achieved for these rules.

In his statement to the meeting, delivered on his behalf by Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs, Amb. Yousuf Bin Mohammed Al Dobei, the Secretary General Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen,noted that the importance of the meeting derived from the CFM’s direct interest in consolidating the OIC’s capacities in handling the issues referred to it by the Member States and also in assuming its roles as one of the OIC’s principal organs. The statement further noted that the high priority accorded to the OIC’s reform and development reflects the collective agreement of the Member States in favour of achieving good governance, expanded participation and greater efficiency and harmonyamong the institutions.