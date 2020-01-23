UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Under “OIC Reform Process”: Review Of The Functions Of The Permanent Representatives Committee

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:13 PM

Under “OIC Reform Process”: Review of the Functions of the Permanent Representatives Committee

The Second meeting of the OIC Open-ended Governmental Expert Group in charge of the review of the rules governing the tasks, duties and modus operandi of the Permanent Representatives Committee (CPR) convened on 22 January 2020 for a two-day meeting at the OIC General Secretariat’s headquarters in Jeddah

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020) The Second meeting of the OIC Open-ended Governmental Expert Group in charge of the review of the rules governing the tasks, duties and modus operandi of the Permanent Representatives Committee (CPR) convened on 22 January 2020 for a two-day meeting at the OIC General Secretariat’s headquarters in Jeddah.

This meeting is being held in implementation of ministerial resolution No.7/46 ORG issued by the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers which was held in Abu Dhabi in 2019 and which invited the experts to continue with the review of the rules and procedures of the Permanent Representatives Committee (CPR) and its modus operandi until a final formulation is achieved for these rules.

In his statement to the meeting, delivered on his behalf by Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs, Amb. Yousuf Bin Mohammed Al Dobei, the Secretary General Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen,noted that the importance of the meeting derived from the CFM’s direct interest in consolidating the OIC’s capacities in handling the issues referred to it by the Member States and also in assuming its roles as one of the OIC’s principal organs. The statement further noted that the high priority accorded to the OIC’s reform and development reflects the collective agreement of the Member States in favour of achieving good governance, expanded participation and greater efficiency and harmonyamong the institutions.

Related Topics

Resolution Jeddah Abu Dhabi January 2019 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.