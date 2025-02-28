Under pressure from Trump, Mexico extradites 29 drug suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Mexico on Thursday extradited 29 alleged drug traffickers to the United States, its government announced, as it faces mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump to tackle drug smuggling.

The mass extradition comes as Mexico seeks a deal with Washington to avoid being hit with tariffs that Trump has linked to illegal migration and fentanyl flows.

The US Justice Department requested the handover, the public security ministry and the public prosecutor's office said in a joint statement, without naming the suspects.

According to Mexican media, the former leaders of the ultra-violent Zetas cartel, Omar and Miguel Angel Trevino Morales, as well as veteran drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero, who is accused of murdering an undercover US agent, were among those handed over.