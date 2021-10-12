UrduPoint.com

Under-pressure Taliban Meet EU-US Delegation In Push For Support

Tue 12th October 2021

Under-pressure Taliban meet EU-US delegation in push for support

The Taliban held face-to-face talks with EU and US envoys Tuesday, as the hardline Islamists pursue their diplomatic push for international support

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Taliban held face-to-face talks with EU and US envoys Tuesday, as the hardline Islamists pursue their diplomatic push for international support.

Afghanistan's new rulers are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war.

UN chief Antonio Guterres urged the world to donate to Afghanistan to head off its economic collapse, but also slammed the Taliban's "broken" promises to Afghan women and girls.

The face-to-face talks in Doha were facilitated by Qatar which has long hosted a Taliban political office.

EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said the meeting would "allow the US and European side to address issues" including free passage for people wanting to leave, access for humanitarian aid, respect for the rights of women and preventing Afghanistan becoming a haven for "terrorist" groups.

"This is an informal exchange at technical level. It does not constitute recognition of the 'interim government'," she said.

The Taliban badly need assistance as Afghanistan's economy is in a parlous state with international aid cut off, food prices rising and unemployment spiking.

"We want positive relationships with the whole world," the Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at an event in Qatar.

"We believe in balanced international relations. We believe such a balanced relationship can save Afghanistan from instability," said Muttaqi, who led the Taliban delegation Saturday for the first in-person talks with US officials since the American pullout.

