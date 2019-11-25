Under the Patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques:Al Othaimeen Announces Festivities to Celebrate OIC Golden Jubilee

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, announced the launch of festivities on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which will commence on Monday 25th November 2019 in Jeddah Province, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, announced the launch of festivities on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which will commence on Monday 25th November 2019 in Jeddah Province, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The announcement was made at a press conference addressed by the Secretary General, and was held at the OIC General Secretariat, with the participation of Amb. DrSaoudKateb, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Public Diplomacy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The OIC Secretary General expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and to his Crown Prince, HRM Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, for the gracious patronage of the OIC’s Jubilee celebrations and for the consistent support enjoyed by the OIC since its establishment. He also made reference to the particular standing of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as chair of the Fourth Islamic Summit and as a spiritual, political, and economic standard bearer in the Islamic world.

The Secretary General laid stress on the OIC’s expanded role and increased commitments since its establishment, half a century ago, to this day. He noted that the OIC operates in multiple areas and on diverse issues including, among others, the cause of Palestine and combating terrorism and violent extremism. He also referred to the establishment of a digital platform active under the Voice of Wisdom Centre, which strives to combat hate speech in the social media.



Dr. Al-Othaimeen further indicated that invitations have already been sent out to the OIC Member States to attend the ceremony, which will kick off on Monday with the attendance of the OICForeign Ministers.

On his part, AmbSaoudKateb extended his congratulations to the OIC Secretary General on the occasion and recalled the noble goals and objectives for which the OIC was set up, foremost of which is the cause of Palestine and the consolidation of unity and solidarity among the peoples of the Islamic Ummah.

Amb. Kateb made reference to the theme selected as a heading for the ceremony: “United for Peace and Development”, and noted that the Islamic Ummah is indeed in critical need for the objectives behind this title, and underlined the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting action towards these objectives.

Amb. Yousef Bin Mohammed Al Dobei, OIC Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs also noted, on his part, that the OIC Golden Jubilee celebratory event is taking place in implementation of Resolution 10/46 which was issued by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers during its 46th session held in Abu Dhabi on 1-2 March 2019. The event will be followed, he said, by other celebrations in the OIC Member States.

Amb. TarikAli Bakhiet, OIC Assistant Secretary General for Cultural and Social Affairs, added on his part that the OIC Festival, which will accompany the celebratory event,would include a major symposium to highlight the key political, economic and cultural fields around which the OIC’s activities are centered.