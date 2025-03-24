Under Threat From Trump, Canada Calls Snap Elections For April 28
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 08:50 AM
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday called early elections for April 28, pledging to defeat Donald Trump's drive to annex the United States' huge northern neighbor.
Carney, a former central banker, was chosen by Canada's centrist Liberal Party to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister, but he has never faced the country's broader electorate.
That will now change as Carney brought parliamentary elections forward several months from October. He made it clear that the barrage of trade and sovereignty threats coming from the US president will be the focus of his campaign.
"I've just requested that the governor general dissolve parliament and call an election for April 28. She has agreed," Carney said in a speech to the nation, referring to King Charles III's representative in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth.
In power for a decade, the Liberal government had slid into deep unpopularity, but Carney will be hoping to ride a wave of Canadian patriotism to a new majority.
"I'm asking Canadians for a strong, positive mandate to deal with President Trump," Carney said, adding that the Republican "wants to break us, so America can own us. We will not let that happen."
"We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty," Carney said.
"Our response must be to build a strong economy and a more secure Canada," he added, pledging not to meet Trump until he recognizes Canadian sovereignty.
Trump has riled his northern neighbor by repeatedly dismissing its borders as artificial, and urging it to join the United States as the 51st state.
The ominous remarks have been accompanied by Trump's trade war, with the imposition of tariffs on imports from Canada threatening to severely damage its economy.
Recent Stories
Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, exchanges Ramadan greetin ..
Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Embassy in UAE
Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate General in Dubai
ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appoint ..
Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM
Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
More Stories From World
-
National flag hoisted at Pakistani Mission to mark Pakistan Day, with Amb. Asim vowing continued sup ..5 minutes ago
-
Swiatek into last 16 again, Dimitrov advances in Miami5 minutes ago
-
Aussie Open champ Keys crashes out to Filipino teenager6 minutes ago
-
Does 'vibe coding' make everyone a programmer?6 minutes ago
-
Does "vibe coding" make everyone a programmer?6 minutes ago
-
South Korea court reinstates impeached PM Han as acting president6 minutes ago
-
Canada down US to claim third in Nations League6 minutes ago
-
Trump's US migrant hunt spares no one from deportation6 minutes ago
-
Under threat from Trump, Canada calls snap elections for April 286 minutes ago
-
Vonn takes first comeback podium as Gut-Behrami wins World Cup super-G title16 minutes ago
-
Cavs beat Jazz to snap four-game NBA skid, Celtics and Pistons win36 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at Pakistani embassy in Washington to mark Pakistan Day46 minutes ago