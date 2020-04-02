Under US Plan for Venezuela Maduro Can Run for President in Any Free Elections - Abrams

Nicolas Maduro would be able to run for president in any free and fair elections in Venezuela under the terms of the United States' recently proposed plan, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said during a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Nicolas Maduro would be able to run for president in any free and fair elections in Venezuela under the terms of the United States' recently proposed plan, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"Yeah, Nicolas Maduro could run, Juan Guaido could run," Abrams sais. "We think in a free election he has zero chance of winning."

Abrams stressed that the only person who cannot run for president is the head of any transitional government put in place in Venezuela under the US plan.