Underdogs Dortmund Have 'total Belief' Against Real Madrid
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Wembley, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt said the German underdogs have "total belief" ahead of Saturday's Champions League final clash with Real Madrid at Wembley.
Real have lifted the trophy 14 times to Dortmund's one and are heavy favourites, but Brandt said Dortmund were unawed.
"They're the ultimate opponent, there's nothing bigger in the Champions League, with their success and their history.
"But if we didn't believe then we could stay in Dortmund. We have total belief and will show that tomorrow.
"I just want to soak up the atmosphere and the game. It's one of the best stadiums and one of the biggest games -- it doesn't get better than this."
Tipped by many not to make it out of a group featuring Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle, Dortmund qualified first.
The German side -- who finished fifth in the Bundesliga this season -- made it past Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven, Real's city rivals Atletico Madrid and PSG again on the way to the final.
Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said "we're happy to be here, but we're here to win."
"You don't come here to play a final, you come here to win it. We want to hold that trophy in our hands.
"It's a final. Anything is possible. It's about the occasion and the game. It's clear they're the favourites, but we don't care. We weren't favourites against Atletico, or Paris, but if we are brave then we'll have a chance.
"We didn't come here to watch Real lift the next trophy."
Terzic said he saw "anticipation, desire and excitement" in the faces of his players.
The 41-year-old manager said this season's run to the final was built on the disappointment of last year, when Dortmund's final-day draw with mid-table Mainz cost them the Bundesliga title.
"It's part of our lives and is a part of our successes. If I'm honest, it wasn't the most beautiful chapter of my life but it's the most important.
"This is the beautiful part of our sport. Last year we saw how tough it could be, but here we are in this iconic stadium against Real Madrid."
Defender Nico Schlotterbeck said Dortmund could draw inspiration from their semi-final victory over PSG, who they beat 1-0 both home and away.
"We kept two clean sheets which is a huge success against such a strong attack -- an attack you could compare with Real's.
"We know we can beat anyone. We beat PSG twice - we're happy to go into the game tomorrow knowing that.
"Without that belief, we wouldn't have come here. And we have a chance to win the game tomorrow... I think we'll win it."
Winners in 1997 in Munich against the heavily favoured Juventus, Dortmund lost the 2013 final at Wembley to German rivals Bayern.
A win on Saturday would mean Dortmund join Chelsea, Benfica and Juventus as clubs to have lifted the trophy two times.
Terzic was asked if he had turned his mind to celebrating with the trophy after the match.
"The best parties I've been to are the ones I haven't planned. We want to have reasons to do so and hopefully tomorrow we will be able to party."
Recent Stories
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'
Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle
More Stories From World
-
Ukrainian attacks in Russian-held east kill five5 minutes ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks could continue for another year6 minutes ago
-
UN warns of starvation among children in war-torn Gaza amid dwindling aid deliveries26 minutes ago
-
Pakistani brigadier assumes acting command of UN force in disputed African region of Abyei1 hour ago
-
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels2 hours ago
-
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'2 hours ago
-
Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote2 hours ago
-
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle2 hours ago
-
UN political mission in Iraq to end next year3 hours ago
-
Biden to deliver remarks Friday on Mideast: White House3 hours ago
-
Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid5 hours ago
-
Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer5 hours ago