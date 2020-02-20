UrduPoint.com
Underground Militant Base Discovered North Of Aleppo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 09:10 AM

ANJAR (Aleppo Province (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) NJANJAR (Aleppo Province (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) R (ANJAR (Aleppo Province (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) leppo Province, Syria), February 20 (Sputnik) - Underground depots and headquarters of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia) militants have been discovered north of ANJAR (Aleppo Province (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) leppo in an area recently liberated from militants, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

An underground city, specially dug up in rock by militants, was found in the locality of Anjar (about 20 kilometers, or 12 miles, from Aleppo).

A large entrance a truck may easily go through leads into the underground headquarters. Apparently, the corridors were dug by special equipment, reminiscent of tunnel shields, used to build subways in peaceful countries.

