Undersecretary Of Riyadh Region Attends Irish Embassy's National Day Celebration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Undersecretary of Riyadh region attends Irish Embassy's national day celebration

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Representing the governor of Riyadh region Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the undersecretary of Riyadh region Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairi attended Thursday evening the celebration of the

National Day of Ireland at the Irish embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The event took place at the ambassador's residence in the Diplomatic Quarter in

Riyadh.

Upon arrival, Al-Sudairi was warmly received by Irish Ambassador Gerry Cunningham to the Kingdom. Several officials attended the event.

