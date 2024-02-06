Undeterred Ex-PM Truss To Launch New UK Tory Grouping
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 09:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Liz Truss may have flopped as UK prime minister, but she remains on the political stage, this week launching a new movement that aims to push the ruling Conservatives rightwards.
Truss spent just 49 days in office before she was ousted by her own party in October 2022 after her disastrous mini-budget spooked financial markets and sank the pound.
Her brief tenure failed to last longer than the shelf life of lettuce, as famously highlighted at the time by one of Britain's notoriously unforgiving tabloid newspapers.
Undeterred, however, Truss is a thorn in the side of her successor Rishi Sunak as the United Kingdom gears up for a general election later this year that polls indicate he is set to lose.
After wading into various hot-button issues in recent months, Truss will on Tuesday launch the latest grouping in the faction-ridden Tories: "Popular Conservatism," or "PopCons" for short.
The movement has secured the support of former Tory vice-chairman Lee Anderson and arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, among other so-called free marketeers.
It aims to shape the Conservatives' manifesto by building support for hardline policies on immigration and tax, posing a headache for Sunak as he tries to keep centrists and right-wingers united.
"Truss's undermining of her successor is unusual but not unprecedented," said political scientist Tim Bale of London's Queen Mary University, citing Margaret Thatcher's attempts to thwart John Major in the 1990s.
"What's unusual is the speed with which she's sought -- utterly unsuccessfully apart from in her own mind and in the minds of a handful of free-market ideologues -- to transform herself from deeply embarrassing failure to supposedly principled critic," he told AFP.
Since leaving office, Truss has urged the government to slash taxes, abandon some net-zero commitments and increase the retirement age.
Last week, she branded Sunak's flagship plan to phase in a comprehensive smoking ban as "profoundly unconservative".
"A Conservative government should not be seeking to extend the nanny state. It only gives succour to those who wish to curtail freedom," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Speakers at Tuesday's launch in central London are expected to attack international courts and call for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.
