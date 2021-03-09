Undiscovered Russia: City of Eagle in Ashes

Denis Chernyshenko - A Sputnik correspondent has visited the city of Oryol, which translates to "eagle," as well as its interesting outskirts

MOSCOW/ORYOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Denis Chernyshenko - A Sputnik correspondent has visited the city of Oryol, which translates to "eagle," as well as its interesting outskirts.

With some 30 administrative centers of Russian regions already on Sputnik's Russia travel list, Oryol, despite its beautiful name, has left one of the saddest impressions: worn-down roads, a tangled traffic system, poor public space, and a general feeling that one has returned to the 1990s, which was not the best time for Russia. At the same time, Oryol has a rich history and tourists can find many interesting sights here.

One of the most interesting sights of the city is a monument to Russian Tsar Ivan IV The Terrible, as it was the first such monument in Russia. Ivan The Terrible is a very controversial monarch. On the one hand, he annexed many territories to Russia, turning it into a multinational state, but, on the other hand, his reign was full of terror and repressions, and ended with a lost war against Poland and Lithuania. Moreover, the tsar killed his son, Ivan, which caused a dynastic crisis after the death of his other son, Fyodor, who had no children.

The monument was opened in 2016 to commemorate the 450th anniversary of Oryol's foundation by Ivan The Terrible. A legend says that the tsar saw an eagle here flying up from the tree and decided to found a city that got the name of the bird.

The tsar rides a horse with a big cross in his right hand looking at the Oka River. Despite the public outcry over this monument, the Sputnik correspondent liked it and believes that the founder of the city deserves a memorial of some sort.

Of course, the eagle is the symbol of Oryol and you can see this bird everywhere for example, on the city's flag and coat of arms.

A bronze eagle sitting on the Earth on the square near the railway terminal meets everyone arriving in the city by train.

The most beautiful eagle, yet, is the one made of straw and erected on the fringes of the city. This installation used to be located on the square near the railway terminal but was then replaced with the bronze monument. What a pity!

Like in most Russian cities, churches are the most ancient buildings and the most attractive sights of Oryol.

The most interesting one is the Epiphany Cathedral built in the 17th century in the heart of the city. In the Soviet era, it was partially destroyed, closed, and used as an anti-religious museum, and later as a puppet theater. The cathedral was reopened for the people of faith in 2014. The Assumption Cathedral and the Cathedral of Akhtyrskaya Icon of Mother of God also deserve tourists' attention.

There are two monasteries in Oryol - the Holy Dormition and the Presentation ones - but their historic heritage was mainly lost.

BOOKS, ARCTIC EXPEDITIONS AND TANKS

Oryol is really a city of museums, especially those linked to great Russian writers, including Ivan Turgenev, Leonid Andreyev, Nikolay Leskov and Ivan Bunin. There is a whole separate museum dedicated to writers associated with the city in one way or another.

We had enough time to visit only one museum and opted for the house of Arctic explorer Vladimir Rusanov. He was born in Oryol in a merchant family, left the city to study natural sciences in Kiev but was arrested there and sent to exile over links to a banned Marxist organization. In exile, he read books about Fridtjof Nansen's Arctic voyages and decided to become an Arctic explorer.

After the end of exile, he studied in Sorbonne, and after returning to Russia, he carried out several major expeditions, such as to the archipelago of Novaya Zemlya and Svalbard.

In 1912, his ship, called "Hercules," crossed the Matochkin Strait that separates Novaya Zemlya's two main islands and headed east, along what is now called the Northern Sea Route. This is the last thing we know about the expedition, as it disappeared somewhere in the Kara Sea.

Rusanov is known as one of the prototypes of Captain Ivan Tatarinov, a character of the famous Soviet novel, "The Two Captains," by Veniamin Kaverin.

Along with literature and the polar explorer, Oryol is also known as a site of heavy tank fighting on the northern wing of the 1943 Battle of Kursk, in which the Nazi German troops were defeated by the Red Army. On August 5, 1943, the first war-era firework took place in Moscow to celebrate the liberation of Oryol and Belgorod, which are sometimes called the "cities of the first firework."

There are many war memorials in Oryol to commemorate these tragic events, including two monuments to tanks T-70 and T-34-85.

One of the region's landmarks the Saburovo fortress is located several miles from Oryol. Unfortunately, like the city itself, the fortress is in poor condition and requires renovation.

The fortress has never been a military facility. It was built in the 18th century by Field Marshal Mikhail Kamensky at the territory of his country estate. Kamensky was a talented commander, but he was also known for mistreating his serfs, one of whom killed him with an ax in 1809.

Famous UK actress Helen Mirren is a descendant of Kamensky.

Due to its non-military nature, the fortress is a very interesting site that is worth visiting for everyone who travels to Oryol.