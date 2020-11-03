Undiscovered Russia Series: Two Famous Monasteries in Novgorod Region

(@FahadShabbir)

The northern part of European Russia is replete with ancient monasteries, two of which - in the towns of Valday and Borovichi in the Novgorod Region - have been visited by a Sputnik correspondent

MOSCOW/VALDAY/BOROVICHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) , Denis Chernyshenko - The northern part of European Russia is replete with ancient monasteries, two of which - in the towns of Valday and Borovichi in the Novgorod Region - have been visited by a Sputnik correspondent.

The density of population in northern Russia has always been low because of the severe climate that makes farming more difficult than in southern areas, and many monks and other spiritual figures had sought solitude here.

ISLAND MONASTERY NEAR BELL-MAKING CENTER

The town of Valday is located approximately in the middle of the road linking two Russian capitals: Moscow and St. Petersburg. The town is known worldwide as the host to the Valdai Discussion Club, one of the main discussion forums of Russia.

Valday is also a significant bell-making center, with thousands of tourists shopping there for bells that make clear and loud sounds.

Historians tell a beautiful sad legend about the origins of Valday bells. Once upon a time these lands belonged to the powerful Novgorod Republic, where main decisions were made at the main city square by public assemblies, called veches. The assemblies started with the sound of the veche bell that became a symbol of the Novgorod freedom and democracy. In the 15th century, Moscow ruler Ivan III The Great defeated Novgorod and seized its lands. After entering Novgorod, Ivan The Great ordered the veche bell sent to Moscow in a demonstration of Moscow's superiority over the defeated republic. However, the bell fell from the wagon near Valday and split into many small bells.

The town is located near the picturesque Valday Lake in the heart of the Valdaysky National Park. One of the islands of the lake is occupied by the Valday Iversky (Iberian) Monastery founded by Patriarch Nikon in 1653. To reach it, one needs to take a narrow winding road along the coast of the lake through a pine forest reserve.

The white-pink Assumption Cathedral built in 1653-1656 is the main building of the monastery that is impressing visitors with its beauty and frescoes. Unfortunately, the cathedral fell into decay during the Soviet era and only massive renovation work allows us to admire this magnificent building today.

MEMORIAL TO VICTIM OF NEVSKY EXPRESS BOMBING

The route from Valday to Borovichi goes through the village of Lykoshino, Tver Region, which became infamous after the horrible terrorist attack that took place not far from it.

On November 27, 2009, the elite train Nevsky Express connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg derailed near Lykoshino as a result of a blast of an improvised explosive device on the railroad. The Caucasus Emirate terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack, which left 28 people killed and more than 130 injured.

The memorial cross smothered in wreathes is located in a hard-to-access area and we needed to make significant efforts to reach it.

Unfortunately, there is no commemorative plaque with the Names of the victims, or even a board explaining what has happened here. This simple wooden cross without any commemorative plaques sparks huge contrast with the memorial to executed Polish prisoners of war in the village of Mednoye, located not very far from here, where there is a personal board for each of the more than 6,000 killed Polish officers.

Borovichi is the second biggest settlement of the Novgorod Region, after its administrative center of Novgorod. The town is located on both shores of the Msta River, which historically played a significant role in trading routes from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea.

Borovichi was founded in the 15th century and in 1612, it witnessed a fierce battle between the Russian forces loyal to the pro-Polish government and Sweden. The battle, which a part of the 1610-1617 Ingrian War between Russia and Sweden, ended with a decisive Swedish victory.

The settlement was rapidly developing and was turned into a town by Empress Catherine II the Great in 1770. Despite the huge fire in 1862 that devastated a big part of the town, there are still many historic buildings constructed in the 18th and 19th centuries.

In 1855, Swedish engineer Immanuel Nobel - father of famous chemist Alfred Nobel - opened a refractory plant near Borovichi, which became one of the main factories in the town, along with the construction materials plant founded in 1910.

The Belelyubsky Bridge, which is the first arc bridge in Russia constructed in 1910 by famous Russian engineer Nikolay Belelyubsky, is one of the main attractions of the town.

But, of course, the main place for tourists in Borovichi is the Holy Spirit Monastery on the right shore of the Msta River. Despite the fact that the monastery was founded in the 14th century, the oldest building here - the Holy Spirit Cathedral - dates back to only 1676. This cathedral is the most ancient stone building in Borovichi.

The once rich monastery was closed in February 1918 by the Soviet authorities. During World War II, it was used as a military hospital, and like many other facilities in the town as Borovichi, it was located not far from the frontline.

The monastery was reopened in 2000 and the reconstruction work is underway. A part of relics of regional holy man, Jacob of Borovichi, is deposited in the Holy Spirit Monastery, while the major part of the relics was relocated by Patriarch Nikon to Valday in the 17th century.

Both Valday and Borovichi are worth visiting: not only for their historic monuments and rich history but also for impressive landscapes that are slightly affected by human activities. However, further development of transport infrastructure and the renovation of cultural sites are needed for raising their attractiveness for visitors.