Undisputed Champion 'Canelo' Alvarez Hands Munguia First Defeat
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Saul "Canelo" Alvarez retained his undiputed super-middleweight world title with a convincing unanimous decision over fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia on Saturday.
Alvarez handed Munguia the first defeat in 44 professional bouts, dropping the 27-year-old challenger in the fourth round and inexorably taking control to improve to 61-2-2 in his storied career.
The judges scored it 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112 for Alvarez, who retained his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts.
Munguia, whose 34 knockouts included victories inside the distance in four of his previous five fights, came out on the attack.
He pushed back the vastly experienced Alvarez with his jab and rattled the champion in the third round with a right to the jaw.
But Alvarez responded in the fourth. After Munguia connected with a pair of solid rights Alvarez followed a left hook with a massive uppercut that sent Munguia to the canvas.
"You know, I take my time," Alvarez said of his measured start.
"I have a lot of experience. Jaime Munguia is a great fighter. He's strong. He's smart, but I take my time."
The fifth round opened to chants of "Canelo!" ringing in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where support was evenly divided between the Mexican combatants in a fight coinciding with Mexico's Cinco de Mayo festivities.
An Alvarez jab popped Munguia's head back and, in the sixth, an Alvarez left hook had Munguia's knees buckling briefly.
In a fight billed as a possible changing of the guard, Munguia -- who has honed his aggressive style under the tutelage of longtime Manny Pacquiao trainer Freddie Roach -- continued to press.
But his vaunted power rarely bothered Alvarez, who repeatedly found a way past Munguia's guard to land the more damaging blows.
Munguia managed to assert himself again in the ninth round, backing the champion up with a flurry of blows to the face before Alvarez responded with more punishing blows to the body.
Munguia seemed to know in the 12th he needed a knockout, but once again it was Alvarez ending the round on the strongest note with another jarring uppercut.
"I have 12 rounds to win the fight, and I did it," said Alvarez, who has recorded 39 knockouts but none since he stopped Caleb Plant in the 11th round in 2021.
Alvarez said that after a few rounds he could see everything that was coming from Munguia.
