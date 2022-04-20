Undocking of Axiom-1 First All-Private Manned Mission to ISS Postponed - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The undocking of the Axiom-1 first all-private manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed, the Axiom Space company said in a statement.

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, we are waving off tonight's undocking of the AX1 mission from (International) Space Station," the statement said on Tuesday.

Axiom Space, NASA and SpaceX teams are assessing the next best opportunity for the return of the Axiom-1 mission, the statement added.

On April 8, Axiom-1 crew members - Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the United States and Spain, pilot Larry Connor of the United States, mission specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel and mission specialist Mark Pathy of Canada - successfully launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket aboard the Dragon Endeavor spacecraft on its third flight to the International Space Station.

The crew was tasked with completing more than 25 science experiments in a microgravity environment on the INternational Space Station.