Undocumented Foreign Workers Protest In Brussels To Demand End To 'Exploitation'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Undocumented Foreign Workers Protest in Brussels to Demand End to 'Exploitation'

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Dozens of undocumented foreign workers protested on Wednesday near Belgian and European institutions in central Brussels to demand an end to their "exploitation and criminalization," a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We demand a long-term and fair solution for the so-called illegal immigrants ...

We demand an end to the exploitation and criminalization of undocumented workers," the protesters said in a petition.

According to protesters, their applications for work permits remain under review for years. Moreover, the organizers claim that the "illegal" status for migrant workers means they have no social protections.

In Belgium, illegal men usually work in construction, while women frequently become domestic help.

