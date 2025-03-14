Undocumented Migrants In Terror On Frontline Of Trump Sweep
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Aurora, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Construction worker Maoro has lived happily in Colorado for almost four decades, but for the last month he has hardly left his house, afraid that US immigration officials will swoop and deport him.
"It's worse than a prison," the undocumented migrant tells AFP at his home in the city of Aurora, a major focus of Donald Trump's heated anti-immigrant rhetoric in the presidential election campaign.
"I already feel sick from not going to work," said Maoro, 59.
Unable to pay his rent and dependent on his daughter -- an American citizen -- Maoro has never been so afraid as he is now, living under a Republican administration that has promised mass deportations of anyone without the right paperwork.
When three men in uniform knocked on his door recently, the middle-aged Mexican, who, like other undocumented migrants in this story insisted on using a pseudonym, followed the advice of well-wishers and rights activists in his neighborhood and didn't answer.
His terror is widely shared in Aurora, a suburb of Denver that is home to around 100 nationalities according to local non-profit groups.
Churches and mosques are emptying, the intersection where day laborers wait for casual work is sparsely populated, and a shopping center filled with Latin-American food outlets says it got 10,000 fewer visitors than usual in February.
On February 5, heavily-armed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers carried out raids in Denver and Aurora, using battering rams and armored vehicles and making a number of arrests.
