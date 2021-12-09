UrduPoint.com

UNDP Official Hails China's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Production

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 06:27 PM

UNDP official hails China's hydrogen fuel cell vehicle production

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :China's production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) has become a pioneering example of harnessing the potential of hydrogen, an official with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has said.

Beate Trankmann, UNDP Resident Representative in China, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the UNDP Hydrogen Conference 2021 that kicked off Wednesday in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province.

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have been piloted in cities across China over the past few years. It is estimated that around 8,000 such vehicles have been produced, with more than 100 hydrogen fuel filling stations having been built.

Trankmann said fully harnessing the potential of hydrogen would be key as it can offer zero-carbon solutions to help transform high-emission sectors.

