UNDP Provides 1,700 Tablet Computers To Cambodia For Social Protection Improvement

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has provided 1,700 tablet computers to Cambodia's Ministry of Planning, along with a bundle of software, aiming at improving the country's social protection system, said a joint press statement on Wednesday.

The computers will enable the provincial departments of planning and communes to register new IDPoor recipients faster, so they can receive rapid cash transfers sooner.

Social protection is one of the four main areas in the next phase of UNDP's COVID-19 crisis response, the statement said, adding that it is designed to support the most marginalized peoples, so they can access food, pay for shelter, and enable them to seek stable livelihoods.

It is crucial to revitalize Cambodia's economy, position it to build back better from COVID-19, and ensure that no one is left behind, the statement said.

"The Government of Australia and UNDP have provided these tablet computers to the Ministry of Planning to help the rapid upscaling of the IDPoor Programme so all those registered as poor can receive a cash transfer," said Nick Beresford, UNDP Cambodia's resident representative.

Planning Minister Chhay Than said that in Cambodia, like other countries around the world, poor families are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

"To address this challenge, the Royal Government of Cambodia has launched a Cash Transfer Programme to help Equity Card holders. However, some households remain absent from the IDPoor Programme while others are falling back into poverty due to loss of income caused by the pandemic," he said.

Under the Cash Transfer Programme launched last month, the Cambodian government is spending more than 25 million U.S. Dollars a month to support those holding the Equity Card, and those who have been affected by COVID-19, he added.

