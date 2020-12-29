UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNDP Provides Help For Fiji's Schools Affected By Tropical Cyclone Yasa

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:07 PM

UNDP provides help for Fiji's schools affected by tropical cyclone Yasa

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is helping Fiji reach out to communities severely affected by the tropical cyclone Yasa in order to ensure schools are ready to open in January 2021

SUVA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is helping Fiji reach out to communities severely affected by the tropical cyclone Yasa in order to ensure schools are ready to open in January 2021.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) on Tuesday, the UN agency offers help from providing temporary classrooms to helping heal the trauma of victims to cyclone Yasa.

UN Resident Coordinator for Fiji Sanaka Samarasinha said one of their priorities is to ensure tents to be set up in schools as classrooms to meet the children's educational needs.

"We need to make sure that the kids are able to come back to school in a few weeks when school starts," he said.

"We really need to move more quickly to make sure that it is not just the tents or the repair or infrastructure but the environment is healthy for kids to move back.""We remain worried about the possibility of health impacts. We know after such a disaster, we have problems like dengue, leptospirosis and typhoid and in the north, up there is a hotspot anyway even without a disaster so this is something the World Health Organization (WHO), which is part of the UN, is looking at to make sure we prevent such a thing from happening," he said.

Tropical cyclone Yasa hit Fiji on Dec. 17-18, killing four people and causing huge damages especially in the northern island of Vanua Levu.

Related Topics

World Dengue United Nations Fiji January Undp From

Recent Stories

New Year holiday for private sector announced

11 minutes ago

New variant of COVID-19 reaches Pakistan

50 minutes ago

Belarus starts coronavirus vaccination with Sputni ..

59 seconds ago

Beijing's industrial profits up 3 pct in 11 months ..

1 minute ago

Eight competition venues for Beijing 2022 complete ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.