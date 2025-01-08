'Uneasy' Europe Warns Trump Over Greenland Ambitions
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 11:06 PM
European leaders on Wednesday warned Donald Trump against threatening "sovereign borders" after the US President-elect refused to rule out military action to take Greenland
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) European leaders on Wednesday warned Donald Trump against threatening "sovereign borders" after the US President-elect refused to rule out military action to take Greenland.
Germany's Olaf Scholz said Trump's comments had sparked "notable incomprehension" among EU leaders the chancellor had spoken with.
Trump has designs on the mineral- and oil-rich Arctic island, an autonomous territory of European Union member Denmark that itself has eyes on independence.
He set off new alarm bells on Tuesday at a news conference when he refused to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which he has said he wants the United States to control.
"We need Greenland for national security purposes," he declared.
Trump also labelled the US-Canada border an "artificially drawn line" and promised to rename the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America".
In Berlin, Scholz convened a press conference at short notice and stressed that the "inviolability of borders is a fundamental principle of international law".
In a later tweet in English, Scholz reiterated Berlin's position that "borders must not be moved by force" and that Trump's latest outburst had cause "uneasiness" among European governments.
Referring indirectly to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz said that the principle of sovereign borders "applies to every country, whether in the East or the West".
Recent Stories
Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar
Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter
LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'
'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions
SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news with ..
First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated
UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..
Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism
Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes
Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13
Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder
More Stories From World
-
'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions4 minutes ago
-
Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes23 minutes ago
-
Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 1323 minutes ago
-
Palestinians say Israel strike kills two children in West Bank21 minutes ago
-
Trump's Greenland comment sparked EU 'incomprehension': Scholz3 seconds ago
-
Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out of control3 hours ago
-
Spanish PM says Musk 'stirs up hatred', warns against fascism3 hours ago
-
Starmer to host Macron for talks amid Musk spat3 hours ago
-
US private sector hiring undershoots expectations: ADP3 hours ago
-
Poland announces May 18 for presidential election4 hours ago
-
Spanish PM says Musk 'stirs up hatred'4 hours ago
-
Germany to Trump: 'Borders must not be moved by force'5 hours ago