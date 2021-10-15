UNECE Chief Doubts Europe Can Achieve Sustainable Development Goals With Current Pace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The European countries, as well as the United States, Canada and some Central Asian countries, are not doing enough to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as only 23 targets out of 169 have been accomplished, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Olga Algayerova told Sputnik.

UNECE supports the implementation of the SDGs by 56 states, including the European countries, Canada, the United States, as well as countries in Central and Western Asia.

"In the UNECE region, we are not on track to achieving the SDGs. The SDGs have 169 targets, and only 23 targets are on track out of 169 ... 57 targets need to accelerate and 9 we need totally reverse for instance," Algayerova told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week, held in Moscow.

Another issue with the implementation of the UN-promoted sustainable development goals is that about half of them cannot be properly evaluated, the official said.

"We don't know how to measure about 80 targets and there are no methodology indicators about how to measure them, so compare to other regions we are maybe better on that, but still, we need to accelerate trending some of them," Algayerova explained.

The SDGs, adopted in September 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly, include 17 sustainable goals and 169 targets that should be met by 2030 and are designed "to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all."