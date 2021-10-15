UrduPoint.com

UNECE Would Like To See More Cooperation From Russian Private Sector

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) would like Russia's cooperation to extend beyond the government sector and include the private sector as well, UNECE Executive Secretary Olga Algayerova told Sputnik.

"We really appreciate the support from the Russian Federation not only in transport, trade and housing, statistics, but in energy. We discussed with (Russian Energy) Minister (Nikolai) Shulginov concrete projects, we want to see more Russia in the private sector, not only governmental support," Algayerova told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week, held in Moscow.

The UNECE chief said she also discussed hydrogen with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, adding that the UN agency has taken notice of Russia's "research and innovative solutions" in that area.

UNECE supports the UN-adopted Sustainable Development Goals involving 56 countries, including Russia. President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow is planning to make the country's economy carbon-neutral by 2060.

