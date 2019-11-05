(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Germany's top court ruled Tuesday that sanctioning jobseekers deemed uncooperative in the search for work was illegal in some cases, in a blow to the controversial unemployment reforms rammed through by Gerhard Schroeder's government in 2005.

Judges in Karlsruhe said that the total cut in benefits should never be allowed to exceed 30 percent, and in cases where lower payments would cause "extraordinary hardship", no penalties should be imposed at all.