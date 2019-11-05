UrduPoint.com
Unemployment Benefit Sanctions Partially Illegal: Germany's Top Court

Unemployment benefit sanctions partially illegal: Germany's top court

Germany's top court ruled Tuesday that sanctioning jobseekers deemed uncooperative in the search for work was illegal in some cases, in a blow to the controversial unemployment reforms rammed through by Gerhard Schroeder's government in 2005

Judges in Karlsruhe said that the total cut in benefits should never be allowed to exceed 30 percent, and in cases where lower payments would cause "extraordinary hardship", no penalties should be imposed at all.

Judges in Karlsruhe said that the total cut in benefits should never be allowed to exceed 30 percent, and in cases where lower payments would cause "extraordinary hardship", no penalties should be imposed at all.

Your Thoughts and Comments

