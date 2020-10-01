Unemployment in Chile decrease, but still extremely high

Chilean Finance Minister Ignacio Briones said on Wednesday that the unemployment rate for the June-August period of this year reached 12.9 percent, a figure that, while lower than the period of May through July, is still "extremely high."

SANTIAGO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chilean Finance Minister Ignacio Briones said on Wednesday that the unemployment rate for the June-August period of this year reached 12.9 percent, a figure that, while lower than the period of May through July, is still "extremely high." The minister said that the priority of the Chilean government "must be to recover, to get up, and in this way recover the jobs of those workers who are unemployed today." In May through July of this year, unemployment reached 13.1 percent, and Briones remarked that "unemployment is more than 5 points above the 7.6 percent we had in the same period last year." Lucas Palacios, the Chilean minister of the economy, wrote on Twitter that "the labor market is beginning a very gradual process of recovery, in line with health improvements and the gradual lifting of restrictions on mobility.

But we still have a huge task ahead." According to the results of the National Employment Survey from the National Statistics Institute (INE) that was published on Wednesday, the unemployment rate of 12.9 percent represents an increase of "5.3 percentage points in 12 months."Additionally, the report showed that, for the third consecutive period, the unemployment rate for men (13.5 percent) was higher than that for women (12.1 percent).

The report also stated that during the June-August period, 1,879,763 people ceased working due to the novel corona-virus (COVID-19), which was first detected in Chile in March 2020.