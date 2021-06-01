UrduPoint.com
Unemployment In Chile Hits 10.2 Pct Due To Pandemic Lock-down Measures

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:07 PM

Chile's unemployment rate rose to 10.2 percent over the February to April three-month period, marking an annual increase of 1.2 percentage points as a result of pandemic lock-down measures, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said on Monday

SANTIAGO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Chile's unemployment rate rose to 10.2 percent over the February to April three-month period, marking an annual increase of 1.2 percentage points as a result of pandemic lock-down measures, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said on Monday.

According to the INE's latest National Employment Survey, unemployment during the period was due to a 0.2 percent decrease in the workforce.

"Employment has stabilized at levels lower than prior to the pandemic," Economy Minister Lucas Palacios said via Twitter, adding "although more than a million jobs have been created since the worst moment of the crisis, there is still another million to recover.

" Palacios said the indicator was impacted by the "strict restrictions on mobility" put in place by the Health Ministry to reduce the spread of COVID-19, after a new wave of infections hit the South American nation in March.

The biggest drop in employment was seen in the informal sector, which saw a 13-percent decline in jobs, compared to a 1.2-percent dip in employment in the formal sector.

In 2020, Chile's unemployment rate rose 3.5 percentage points due to the pandemic to reach 10.7 percent.

