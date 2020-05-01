Unemployment in Chile Jumps to Record 8.2% in 10 Years Due to COVID-19 - Authorities

Chile in the first quarter of 2020 experienced its sharpest job-loss trend in 10 years with the unemployment rate reaching 8.2 percent due to the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Statistics Institute of Chile (INE) said on Thursday

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Chile in the first quarter of 2020 experienced its sharpest job-loss trend in 10 years with the unemployment rate reaching 8.2 percent due to the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Statistics Institute of Chile (INE) said on Thursday.

"The unemployment rate in the country during the quarter from January to March 2020 was 8.2 percent, which is an increase of 1 percentage point compared to the same period last year," the INE said in its report.

According to the INE data, the number of unemployed people has reached 801,800, and the most affected sectors are agriculture, fishing, manufacturing, and education.