Unemployment In Eurozone Down To 7.2% In November Year-on-Year - Eurostat

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Unemployment in Eurozone Down to 7.2% in November Year-on-Year - Eurostat

The eurozone saw a year-on-year decrease in unemployment from 8.1% to 7.2% in November, Eurostat, the European Union's official statistics bureau, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The eurozone saw a year-on-year decrease in unemployment from 8.1% to 7.2% in November, Eurostat, the European Union's official statistics bureau, said on Monday.

"In November 2021, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.2%, down from 7.3% in October 2021 and from 8.1% in November 2020. The EU unemployment rate was 6.5% in November 2021, down from 6.7% in October 2021 and from 7.4% in November 2020," Eurostat said in a statement.

The statistics service added that in the same month, the youth unemployment stood at 15.4% in the EU and 15.5% in the eurozone, a decrease from the bloc's 15.

6% and the euro area's 15.8% in October.

"In November 2021, the unemployment rate for women was 6.8% in the EU, down from 7.0% in October 2021. The unemployment rate for men was 6.3% in November 2021, down from 6.4% in October 2021. In the euro area, the unemployment rate for women decreased from 7.7% in October 2021 to 7.5% in November 2021, while the unemployment rate for men decreased from 7.0% to 6.9%," Eurostat stated.

Among the countries with the lowest unemployment for November are the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, with 2.2% and 2.7%, respectively. Spain had the highest unemployment rate of 14.1%.

