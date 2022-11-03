Unemployment in Eurozone in September Stood at 6.6% - Eurostat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Unemployment level in the euro area in September stood at 6.6%, a decrease of 0.1% compared to previous month, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Thursday.

"In September 2022, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.6%, down from 6.7% in August 2022," the agency said.

In the European Union, unemployment in September remained at the August level of 6.0%, the agency added.

According to the statement, in September 2021, unemployment in the euro area was 7.

3%, while in the EU it reached 6.7%.

In absolute terms, the number of unemployed in the EU in September 2022 amounted to 12.96 million, of whom 10.988 million were in the euro area.

The lowest unemployment among the EU countries in September was recorded in the Czech Republic with 2.2%, Poland with 2.6%, Malta with 3%, and in Germany where the unemployment rate also reached 3%. The highest rate was observed in Spain in Greece, 12.7% and 11.8%, respectively.