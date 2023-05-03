UrduPoint.com

Unemployment In Eurozone Stood At 6.5% In March - Eurostat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Unemployment in Eurozone Stood at 6.5% in March - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Unemployment in the euro area reached 6.5% in March, a decrease of 0.1 point compared to the previous month, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Wednesday.

In annual terms, the unemployment rate in the Eurozone fell by 0.3 percentage points.

As for the entire European Union, joblessness stood at 6% in March 2023, compared to the same 6% in February of the same year and 6.

2% in March 2022.

Thus, around 11 million people in the euro area and almost 13 million people in the EU were without a job in March, according to Eurostat.

Independent analytics predicted the unemployment rate in the Eurozone would remain at the February level. Following the release of this data, the euro jumped against the dollar. As of 10:55 GMT, the euro exchange rate against the Dollar has increased to $1.1033 from $1.0999 on the previous trading day.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar European Union Job Same Euro February March From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensu ..

Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensure sustainable growth of famil ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated tr ..

Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated training programme on the proces ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

3 hours ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.