Unemployment in Eurozone Stood at 6.5% in March - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Unemployment in the euro area reached 6.5% in March, a decrease of 0.1 point compared to the previous month, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Wednesday.

In annual terms, the unemployment rate in the Eurozone fell by 0.3 percentage points.

As for the entire European Union, joblessness stood at 6% in March 2023, compared to the same 6% in February of the same year and 6.

2% in March 2022.

Thus, around 11 million people in the euro area and almost 13 million people in the EU were without a job in March, according to Eurostat.

Independent analytics predicted the unemployment rate in the Eurozone would remain at the February level. Following the release of this data, the euro jumped against the dollar. As of 10:55 GMT, the euro exchange rate against the Dollar has increased to $1.1033 from $1.0999 on the previous trading day.