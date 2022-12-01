Unemployment in Eurozone Stood at 6.5% in October - Eurostat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Unemployment in the euro area in October was 6.5%, a decrease of 0.1 point compared to the previous month, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Thursday.

"In October 2022, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5%, down from 6.6% in September 2022," the agency said.

In the European Union, unemployment in October was also down 0.1 point compared to September, dropping to 6.0% from 6.1%, the agency added.

In October 2021, unemployment in the euro area was 7.3%, while in the EU it reached 6.6%.

In absolute terms, the number of unemployed in the EU in October 2022 totalled 12.95 million, of whom 10.87 million were in the euro area.