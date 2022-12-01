Unemployment In Eurozone Stood At 6.5% In October - Eurostat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 07:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Unemployment in the euro area in October was 6.5%, a decrease of 0.1 point compared to the previous month, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Thursday.
"In October 2022, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5%, down from 6.6% in September 2022," the agency said.
In the European Union, unemployment in October was also down 0.1 point compared to September, dropping to 6.0% from 6.1%, the agency added.
In October 2021, unemployment in the euro area was 7.3%, while in the EU it reached 6.6%.
In absolute terms, the number of unemployed in the EU in October 2022 totalled 12.95 million, of whom 10.87 million were in the euro area.