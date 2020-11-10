UrduPoint.com
Unemployment In France Rises To 9% In Q3 Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis - Statistics Agency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Unemployment in France Rises to 9% in Q3 Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis - Statistics Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) France's unemployment has increased to 9 percent from July-September, reflecting the deteriorating situation on the labor market, as the second wave of coronavirus pandemic once again slowed down economic activity in the country, the INSEE national statistic agency announced on Tuesday.

"In Q3 2020 the number of ILO [International Labor Office] unemployed people reached 2.7 millions in France excluding Mayotte, increasing by 628,000. The ILO unemployment rate jumped by 1.9 points over the quarter to 9.0 % of the labour force, after a 0.7 point decline in the previous quarter. It was 0.9 points higher than its pre-crisis level in Q4 2019," the agency said.

According to the INSEE data, the threshold of 9 percent is the highest in two years, and was last reached in the first quarter of 2018. The agency also added that it has not recorded such a quarterly rebound in unemployment since 1975 when its first measuring was conducted.

The jobless rate in the previous quarter of this year stood at 7 percent, indicating a recovery period for France after a two-month nationwide lockdown and related resumption in economic activity.

The second coronavirus outbreak has prompted the government to introduce another stay-at-home regime throughout France since October 30. Under new restrictions, all non-essential businesses and stores, gyms, cafes, and restaurants had to close affecting many companies, which nonetheless continue to benefit from the partial unemployment state program, which partly covers the wages of their employees.

Meanwhile, the largest record high of nearly 87,000 new COVID-19 cases was confirmed in France on November 7. As of Tuesday, the national health authorities have reported over 1,856,000 coronavirus infections with the death toll at 41,049.

