Unemployment in Germany Spikes to Three-Year Peak of 5.8% in April - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Unemployment in Germany has increased from 5 percent to 5.8 percent over the past month, the German Federal Employment Agency said on Thursday.

In absolute figures, it comes to an increase of 373,000 to a total of 2,639 million unemployed people in April.

According to the agency, it is the highest level of unemployment in Germany since April 2017.

Not taking seasonality into account, the unemployment rate in the largest European economy rose to 5.8 percent in April from 5.1 in March, and the number of unemployed grew to 2.64 million from 2.34 million people.