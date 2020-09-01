UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unemployment In Japan At 2.9 Percent In July - Ministry Of Internal Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:50 AM

Unemployment in Japan at 2.9 Percent in July - Ministry of Internal Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The unemployment rate in Japan rose to 2.9 percent in July, up from 2.8 percent in June, according to statistics from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications released on Tuesday.

About 1.97 million people were without jobs in Japan in July, which is 410,000 (or 26.3 percent) more than the number registered for the same month last year.

In June, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare reported that more than 16,700 people working in the hospitality industry were without jobs. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in June.

In late May, the Japanese authorities released unemployment growth statistics showing that the number of employed people in Japan fell by 800,000 in April year-on-year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of people registered as unemployed was 1.89 million in April (around 2.6 percent).

Related Topics

Same Japan April May June July From Industry Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

7 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

9 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

9 hours ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

10 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.