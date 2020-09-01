Unemployment in Japan at 2.9 Percent in July - Ministry of Internal Affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The unemployment rate in Japan rose to 2.9 percent in July, up from 2.8 percent in June, according to statistics from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications released on Tuesday.

About 1.97 million people were without jobs in Japan in July, which is 410,000 (or 26.3 percent) more than the number registered for the same month last year.

In June, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare reported that more than 16,700 people working in the hospitality industry were without jobs. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in June.

In late May, the Japanese authorities released unemployment growth statistics showing that the number of employed people in Japan fell by 800,000 in April year-on-year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of people registered as unemployed was 1.89 million in April (around 2.6 percent).