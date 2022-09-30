Unemployment in Japan Drops to 2.5% in August in Line With Forecasts - Statistics Bureau

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Unemployment in Japan has dropped from 2.6% in July to a seasonally adjusted 2.5% in August, the Statistics Bureau of the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

The indicator coincided with the forecast of analysts interviewed by US-based portal DailyFX.

According to the data provided by the Japanese statistics bureau, the number of unemployed declined to 1.77 million people in August, which is 170,000 (8.8%) less than a year ago. The country's non-working population, including people aged 65 and over, totaled 40.86 million people, a decrease of 570,000 (1.4%) year-on-year.

