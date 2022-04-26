Unemployment in Japan Hits Almost 2-Year Record Low of 2.6% in March - Statistics Bureau

Unemployment in Japan has unexpectedly dropped from 2.7% in February to a seasonally adjusted 2.6% in March, the lowest since April 2020, the Statistics Bureau of the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday

Analysts interviewed by US-based portal DailyFX expected Japanese unemployment in March to remain the same as in February.

According to the data provided by the Japanese statistics bureau, the number of unemployed amounted to 1.8 million people in March, which is 90,000 (4.8%) less than a year ago. The country's non-working population, including people aged 65 and over, amounted to 41.8 million people, an increase of 19,000 (0.5%) year-on-year.

Despite unexpected improvement in unemployment, the number of laid-off Japanese employees remained high due to the economic effects related to COVID-19, sanctions against Russia and disrupted supply chains.