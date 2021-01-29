Unemployment in Japan Rose in 2020 for 1st Time in Decade Over COVID-19 Pandemic

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The unemployment in Japan increased in 2020 by 0.4 percentage points to 2.8 percent compared to the previous year, the first growth in 11 years, the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

The last time unemployment grew was in 2009, when the economy was hit by the global financial crisis. The 2020's job losses are largely attributed to the pandemic.

In absolute terms, the number of those unemployed in Japan stood at 1.9 million by the end of 2020, which is 290,000 more than in 2019.

According to the NHK broadcaster, citing the government data, the figure has risen for 11 months in a row.