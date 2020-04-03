UrduPoint.com
Unemployment In Norway Grows At Record Pace Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Labor Authority

Unemployment in Norway Grows at Record Pace Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Labor Authority

The unemployment rate in Norway has exceeded 14 percent over the past month, with more than 412,000 people having become completely or partially unemployed because of the COVID-19 crisis, the country's Labor Inspection Authority said on Friday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The unemployment rate in Norway has exceeded 14 percent over the past month, with more than 412,000 people having become completely or partially unemployed because of the COVID-19 crisis, the country's Labor Inspection Authority said on Friday.

"The number of people, searching for work and registered in the authority, are unemployed, partially unemployed, and [those who] applying for measures of social support," the authority said in a statement,

The number of Norwegians looking for work has surpassed 300,000 people.

Eighty-seven percent of newly registered people are out of staff as a result of restrictive measures taken due to the spread of COVID-19.

The most affected sectors of Norway's economy are transport and tourism spheres, as well as trade and service industries, while the highest unemployment rate has been recorded in the capital of Oslo.

As of Friday, Norway has registered 5,296 COVID-19 cases, with 54 patients having died and 32 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.

