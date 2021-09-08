UrduPoint.com

Unemployment In Philippines Reaches 27.6% - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Unemployment in the Philippines rose to 13.5 million in June from 12.2 million in May, Philippine social research institution Social Weather Stations (SWS) found in their second quarterly Social Weather Survey.

"The national Social Weather Survey of June 23-26, 2021, found adult joblessness at 27.6% of the adult labor force. This is 1.8 points above the 25.8% in May 2021 and 10.1 points above the pre-pandemic level of 17.5% in December 2019. The estimated numbers of jobless are 13.5 million in June 2021 and 12.2 million in May 2021," SWS said.

In comparison, the same survey last year showed that unemployment had reached "a catastrophic level" of 45.

5% in July 2020.

The country's capital Manila saw the biggest rise in unemployment, which in just one month rose from 30.8% to 40.9%.

SWS also found that while joblessness among men fell from 23.6% in May to 19.8% in June, it grew among women from 29.0% to 38.3% during the same period.

The institution suggests that such statistics could be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and government-imposed lockdowns as pre-pandemic levels of unemployment stood at 17.5% in December 2019.

The survey was conducted in face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults across the Philippines.

