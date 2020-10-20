UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unemployment In Russia Down To 6.3% In September From 6.4% In August - Rosstat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:58 PM

Unemployment in Russia Down to 6.3% in September From 6.4% in August - Rosstat

Unemployment in Russia fell to 6.3 percent in September from 6.4 percent in August, while the number of registered unemployed persons amounted to 3.7 million people, according to Rosstat's operational report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Unemployment in Russia fell to 6.3 percent in September from 6.4 percent in August, while the number of registered unemployed persons amounted to 3.7 million people, according to Rosstat's operational report.

This is the first decrease in unemployment in Russia during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unemployment exceeded 6 percent in 2020 in May, level previously seen in spring 2016. In August 2019, unemployment was at historic low of 4.3 percent.

Related Topics

Russia May August September 2016 2019 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai a moment to collaborate for shared ..

23 seconds ago

Saif bin Zayed attends sigining of MoU between Ahm ..

32 seconds ago

Air pollution drives food delivery leading to plas ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Assembly: Sitting offers fateha for ma ..

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar train resumption d ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister calls on Prime Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.