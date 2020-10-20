Unemployment in Russia Down to 6.3% in September From 6.4% in August - Rosstat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Unemployment in Russia fell to 6.3 percent in September from 6.4 percent in August, while the number of registered unemployed persons amounted to 3.7 million people, according to Rosstat's operational report.

This is the first decrease in unemployment in Russia during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unemployment exceeded 6 percent in 2020 in May, level previously seen in spring 2016. In August 2019, unemployment was at historic low of 4.3 percent.