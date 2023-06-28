Open Menu

Unemployment In Russia Down To New Historical Low Of 3.2% In May - Rosstat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 09:22 PM

The unemployment rate in Russia in May reached a new historical low and amounted to 3.2%, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

The previous minimum level was recorded in April, when unemployment was at 3.3%.

"In May 2023, 2.4 million people aged 15 and above were classified as unemployed (according to the methodology of the International Labor Organization). The unemployment rate of the population aged 15 years and above in May 2023 was 3.2% (without exception of seasonal factor)," the report said.

