Unemployment in Russia Down to New Historical Low of 3.2% in May - Rosstat

(@FahadShabbir)

The unemployment rate in Russia in May reached a new historical low and amounted to 3.2%, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The unemployment rate in Russia in May reached a new historical low and amounted to 3.2%, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

The previous minimum level was recorded in April, when unemployment was at 3.3%.

"In May 2023, 2.4 million people aged 15 and above were classified as unemployed (according to the methodology of the International Labor Organization). The unemployment rate of the population aged 15 years and above in May 2023 was 3.2% (without exception of seasonal factor)," the report said.