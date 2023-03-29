Unemployment in Russia Reaches Historical Low of 3.5% in February - Rosstat

The unemployment rate in Russia in February 2023 reached the historical low and amounted to 3.5%, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The unemployment rate in Russia in February 2023 reached the historical low and amounted to 3.5%, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

The previous minimum level was recorded in January, when unemployment was at 3.6%.

"In February 2023, 2.6 million people aged 15 and above were classified as unemployed (according to the methodology of the International Labor Organization). The unemployment rate of the population aged 15 years and above in February 2023 was 3.5% (without exception of seasonal factor)," the report said.