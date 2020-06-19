Unemployment in Russia Rises to 4-Year High of 6.1% in May From 5.8% in April - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Unemployment in Russia rose to four-year high of 6.1 percent in May from 5.8 percent in April, with 2.1 million people currently registered as jobless, Russian Federal State Statistic Service (Rosstat) said on Friday.

"In May 2020, according to estimates based on preliminary results of a sample labor force survey, 4.5 million people aged 15 years or older, or 6.

1 percent of the workforce, were classified as unemployed (in accordance with the methodology of the International Labor Organization)," it said.

At the same time, 2.1 million people were registered as jobless by the employment authorities in May, 1.9 million of them were receiving unemployment benefits.

Unemployment in Russian previously reached 6 percent in spring 2016 and did not exceed 5 percent since February 2018. In August 2019, it reached historical low at 4.3 percent.