UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unemployment In Russia Rises To 4-Year High Of 6.1% In May From 5.8% In April - Rosstat

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Unemployment in Russia Rises to 4-Year High of 6.1% in May From 5.8% in April - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Unemployment in Russia rose to four-year high of 6.1 percent in May from 5.8 percent in April, with 2.1 million people currently registered as jobless, Russian Federal State Statistic Service (Rosstat) said on Friday.

"In May 2020, according to estimates based on preliminary results of a sample labor force survey, 4.5 million people aged 15 years or older, or 6.

1 percent of the workforce, were classified as unemployed (in accordance with the methodology of the International Labor Organization)," it said.

At the same time, 2.1 million people were registered as jobless by the employment authorities in May, 1.9 million of them were receiving unemployment benefits.

Unemployment in Russian previously reached 6 percent in spring 2016 and did not exceed 5 percent since February 2018. In August 2019, it reached historical low at 4.3 percent.

Related Topics

Russia Same February April May August 2016 2018 2019 2020 From Million Employment

Recent Stories

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

6 minutes ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

1 hour ago

'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' star Ian Holm dies ..

3 minutes ago

France Plans to Discuss With Russia Extension of C ..

3 minutes ago

KP government allocates Rs 290m for extending Resc ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan wants to further expand bilateral ties wi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.