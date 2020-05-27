Unemployment in Russia Rises to 5.8% in April, Highest Since April 2016 - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Unemployment in Russia in April increased to 5.8 percent, highest since April 2016, from 4.7 percent in March, according to Russian statistics watchdog Rosstat.

"In April 2020, according to estimates using preliminary results of a sample survey of labor force, 4.3 million people aged 15 years or older, or 5.8 percent of the workforce, were classified as unemployed (in accordance with the methodology of the International Labor Organization)," Rosstat's report says.

At the same time, 1.3 million people were registered as unemployed in the employment services, according to Rostrud, including 1.1 million people who received unemployment benefits.

The labor force amounted to 74.5 million people in April, or 51 percent of the country's total population.

In April 2016, unemployment in Russia amounted to 5.9 percent. It was below 5 percent since February 2018, reaching a historical low of 4.3 percent in August 2019.