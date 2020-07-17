Unemployment in Russia Rises to 6.2% in June From 6.1% in May - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Unemployment in Russia in June rose to 6.2 percent from 6.1 percent in May, and the number of registered unemployed amounted to 2.8 million people, according to a report of the Russian Federal State Statistic Service (Rosstat).

"According to preliminary results of a sample survey of the workforce, 4.6 million people aged 15 years or older, or 6.

2 percent of the workforce were classified as unemployed (in accordance with the methodology of the International Labor Organization) in June 2020," the report says.

In May, the unemployment was 6.1 percent.

At the same time, according to Russia's Federal Labor and Employment Service (Rostrud), 2.8 million people were registered as unemployed in June, including 2.6 million who received unemployment benefits.