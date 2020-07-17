UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unemployment In Russia Rises To 6.2% In June From 6.1% In May - Rosstat

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Unemployment in Russia Rises to 6.2% in June From 6.1% in May - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Unemployment in Russia in June rose to 6.2 percent from 6.1 percent in May, and the number of registered unemployed amounted to 2.8 million people, according to a report of the Russian Federal State Statistic Service (Rosstat).

"According to preliminary results of a sample survey of the workforce, 4.6 million people aged 15 years or older, or 6.

2 percent of the workforce were classified as unemployed (in accordance with the methodology of the International Labor Organization) in June 2020," the report says.

In May, the unemployment was 6.1 percent.

At the same time, according to Russia's Federal Labor and Employment Service (Rostrud), 2.8 million people were registered as unemployed in June, including 2.6 million who received unemployment benefits.

Related Topics

Russia Same May June 2020 From Million Employment

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

3 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

3 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

3 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

4 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.