Unemployment in Russia Surged From 4.6% to 6% During Pandemic - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The unemployment rate in Russia has increased from 4.6% to over 6% during the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, during the pandemic, unemployment in our country has grown.

Before COVID-19, the total unemployment rate was 4.6% -4.7%. It, unfortunately, grew to more than 6% over time, now it stands at 5.9%," Putin said during the annual Q&A session, adding that "the government is faced with the task of reaching the pre-crisis level, which is 4.6% -4.7%."