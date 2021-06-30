UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unemployment In Russia Surged From 4.6% To 6% During Pandemic - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Unemployment in Russia Surged From 4.6% to 6% During Pandemic - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The unemployment rate in Russia has increased from 4.6% to over 6% during the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, during the pandemic, unemployment in our country has grown.

Before COVID-19, the total unemployment rate was 4.6% -4.7%. It, unfortunately, grew to more than 6% over time, now it stands at 5.9%," Putin said during the annual Q&A session, adding that "the government is faced with the task of reaching the pre-crisis level, which is 4.6% -4.7%."

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

1 hour ago

Developing legislative, economic system attracts f ..

1 hour ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.